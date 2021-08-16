Trial date set for teen charged in Anisa Scott’s death

MADISON (WKOW) — A June 2022 trial date has been set for one of three teens charged in the shooting death of Anisa Scott.

Jerry Ward, now 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree attempted homicide as a party to a crime. Ward was in court Monday for a status hearing.

According to online court records, jury selection begins on May 31. Then the week long trial begins on June 1.

Anisa died after Ward and two other teenagers fired into the car she was riding in, targeting the driver but hitting the 11-year-old instead.