United Way of Dane County seeking volunteers for Community Campaign

MADISON (WKOW) — United Way of Dane County is in need of volunteers for its Community Campaign kickoff.

The 2021 Community Campaign is focused on the community coming together to navigate the long-term recovery of Dane County from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteer events begin on Tuesday with sessions assembling paper products packs, menstrual hygiene packs and a diaper drive.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online, or contact United Way of Dane County at (608) 416-0401.