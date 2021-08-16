Wisconsin State Fair clinic administers over 600 COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Fair is over, and along with it ends a campaign to get Wisconsinites vaccinated with cream puffs as a reward.

During the 11 day COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 608 vaccine doses were administered. Over 400 of those doses were administered in the six days of the fair, after Gov. Tony Evers first reported the clinic's success.

“This is great news for our state as we work to get shots in arms and ensure our economy can recover from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “As the Delta variant spreads throughout our state, getting shots in arms is the best way to keep our each other and our communities safe. I encourage all Wisconsinites to get the vaccine as soon as possible by finding a provider near them.”

The clinic was run by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which has partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services several times operating vaccine clinics. All who got vaccinated at the fair received Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The campaign may be over, but Wisconsin officials still urge residents to get vaccinated and offer online resources providing information on where vaccines are available, along with answering common questions.