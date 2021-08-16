Wisconsin virus cases reach 6-month high

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin’s rate of coronavirus cases has reached a level not seen since the winter as the highly contagious delta virus variant fueled a fresh wave of cases. The Department of Health Services reports the seven-day average for new cases reached 1,201 — the first time the average rose above 1,200 since early February. Health officials also reported three more deaths, bringing the overall tally to 8,324 confirmed and probably deaths from COVID019. The state offered on-site vaccinations at the state fair last week, leading to 608 vaccine doses being administered. About 53% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.