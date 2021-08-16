Wisconsin volleyball listed at No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Preseason Poll

(WKOW) -- In the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll, the Wisconsin Badgers came in ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1.

The Badgers will host their 2021 Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, August 21 on the UW Field House. Wisconsin opens their season on Aug. 27-28 hosting the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in the Field House.

Here is the full list of the Top 25: