Wisconsin volleyball listed at No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Preseason Poll

Wisconsin volleyball listed at No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Preseason PollNew
(WKOW) -- In the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll, the Wisconsin Badgers came in ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1.
The Badgers will host their 2021 Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, August 21 on the UW Field House. Wisconsin opens their season on Aug. 27-28 hosting the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in the Field House.
Here is the full list of the Top 25:
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- Washington
- Nebraska
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Purdue
- Pittsburgh
- Baylor
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Louisville
- Oregon
- BYU
- Western Kentucky
- UCLA
- Washington State
- Utah
- San Diego
- Stanford
- Pepperdine
- Rice
- Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame