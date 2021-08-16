Skip to Content

Wisconsin volleyball listed at No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Preseason Poll

(WKOW) -- In the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Poll, the Wisconsin Badgers came in ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1.

The Badgers will host their 2021 Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, August 21 on the UW Field House. Wisconsin opens their season on Aug. 27-28 hosting the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in the Field House.

Here is the full list of the Top 25:

  1. Texas
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Kentucky
  4. Washington
  5. Nebraska
  6. Florida
  7. Minnesota
  8. Purdue
  9. Pittsburgh
  10. Baylor
  11. Ohio State
  12. Penn State
  13. Louisville
  14. Oregon
  15. BYU
  16. Western Kentucky
  17. UCLA
  18. Washington State
  19. Utah
  20. San Diego
  21. Stanford
  22. Pepperdine
  23. Rice
  24. Georgia Tech
  25. Notre Dame
