‘Words Matter’: Dane County Sheriff’s Office to stop using term ‘inmate’

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday morning on a shift in perspective regarding those incarcerated.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by Dane County Board Chair, Analiese Eicher, Dane County Supervisor, Maureen McCarville and State Representative, Sheila Stubbs.

Within his first 97 day of being Dane County sheriff, Barrett has spoken his staff, the community and those incarcerated at the Dane County Jail to gain new perceptive.

"As we serve, we want to maintain dignity and respect for all who are involved in our criminal justice system," Barrett said. "We will no longer refer to our incarcerated community members as 'inmates'. Their new title will be 'resident(s)' or 'those within our care.'"

Sheriff Barrett attended a group hosted by, Nehemiah, the Madison community-based organization with a mission to prepare individuals who have served a few moths in jail to over 20 years in prison for their return to the community. For his experience Barrett shared the group mentioned negative undertones of the word "inmates," the challenges that come both internally and externally after being labeled as one. They prefer the term "resident" and requested to be refer to with this title calling the old "outdated and dehumanizing.

In recent interviews with other sheriff's department and those in the correctional field, the change to addressing those who are incarcerated at "resident" and "those in our care" is a common request.

“As your sheriff, I believe our philosophies, policies and practices should be proactive and not reactionary like many other areas of our criminal justice system," Barrett said. “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is a national leader in appropriate progressive reform, and many follow our lead.”

The goal of the sheriff's office in this shift in speech is to eliminate barriers for those recently released and lead to reducing the jail population and crime rates.