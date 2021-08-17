1 injured, cars severely damaged in Darlington crash

DARLINGTON (WKOW) — One person sustained minor injuries in a two-car collision in Darlington last week.

According to the Darlington Police Department, emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Ann Street on August 11.

Police said a vehicle heading eastbound didn't yield to the right-of-way of a northbound vehicle. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the t-bone crash.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle Darlington was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle was un-injured.