Afghan refugees could be headed to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Pentagon officials say hundreds of Afghan refugees could be headed to Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. Americans and Afghans are scrambling to find ways out of their country after the Taliban overran the country over the last week. The Taliban initiated the blitz with U.S. troops weeks away from their Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. Garry Reid, director of the Department of Defense’s Afghanistan Crisis Action Group, told reporters on Monday that the U.S. Army is working to set up reception centers for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy and Fort Bliss in Texas. He says the Army is preparing to receive as many as 22,000 refugees at the two bases as well as at Fort Lee in Virginia.