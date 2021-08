SALT LAKE CITY (WKOW/ABC) -- A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator attack in suburban Salt Lake City.

The video was taken by a guest at Scales & Tails Utah, showing the worker thrashing around. A fast-acting visitor leaped inside.

One of the guests, later identified as Donnie Wiseman, yelled “We've got trouble in here!” before jumping into the water and climbing on top of the reptile.

He helped free her from its jaws.