Another day of beautiful weather!

MADISON (WKOW) - After multiple days of beautiful, quiet, mild weather.... it continues!

Fog also continues to be a story, more so for those in the Wisconsin River Valley area. Calm winds and the mostly clear skies overnight continue to make the perfect recipe leading to visibility issues for some during the morning hours.

Clear skies continue throughout the day, mostly sunny is yet again in the forecast.

Quiet weather continues for most of the work week.

The changes within the next 24 to 48 hours include a rise in dew point values and high temperatures.

Humidity will go from comfortable levels to a bit sticky, muggy by the end of the work week. A gradual rise is expected.

A gradual rise is also expected with high temperatures. Numbers will remain in the average category Tuesday, low 80s. Wednesday will likely bring highs in the mid-80s, with highs in the mid-80s expected through Friday/Saturday.

Our next chance of rain hits Friday evening, likely isolated to a few showers. Increasing chances overnight into early Saturday morning with the highest probabilities the first half of Saturday. Drier on Sunday.