Bad food, slivers of sun: Life in Sydney’s hotel quarantine

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia-based Associated Press photographer Mark Baker is spending 14 days in mandatory hotel quarantine after returning home to Sydney after covering the Tokyo Olympics. Baker says while the food is grim, the staff has been wonderful. He spends much of his time documenting the world outside his window. Though Sydney is normally a bustling city, a COVID-19 outbreak has forced residents into lockdown for the past two months. Life in the streets below is now quiet. He perks up when he spots hints of normality: garbage trucks, parking inspectors, food delivery staff, a few office workers. He sees the sun for around one hour a day as it passes between tall office towers.