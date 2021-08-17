Boston edges toward historic shift as mayoral field narrows

BOSTON (AP) — With Boston’s preliminary mayoral election just a month off, voters are on the verge of making a historic decision by narrowing the field of five major candidates — all of whom are people of color. The candidates include acting Mayor Kim Janey and fellow city councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George. John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, is also running. Mayoral races in Boston do not include party primaries. The top vote earners in the Sept. 14 preliminary election will go head to head on Nov. 2.