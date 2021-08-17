Bucks get Christmas Day nod, will host Boston Celtics

(WKOW) -- The NBA announced the Milwaukee Bucks will be part of a five-game slate playing on Christmas Day this upcoming season. The reigning NBA Champions will host the Boston Celtics with tip-off scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT on WKOW.

The full Christmas Day schedule goes as followed:

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks: 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns: 4 p.m. CT, ABC

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers: 7 p.m. CT, ABC/ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz: 9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

The full 2021-2022 NBA game and broadcast schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, and ESPN Radio will be announced on Friday, Aug. 20. The NBA will be celebrating their 75th anniversary this season.