Gusty winds bring new worries to California fire lines

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling flames in Northern California forests are girding for new bouts of windy weather, and a utility has warned thousands of customers it might cut their electricity to prevent new fires from igniting if gusts damage power lines. Conditions that suppressed the huge Dixie Fire overnight gave way Monday afternoon to gusty winds that prompted an evacuation order for the small mountain community of Janesville. Forecasts call for similar winds through Thursday. Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric says winds predicted for Tuesday night may force public safety power shutoffs to 39,000 customers in parts of 16 counties.