Crews continue search for missing from floods in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers are continuing to search for 34 people missing following severe floods that ravaged parts of Turkey’s Black Sea coast last week, as excavators clear the sludge and wreckage. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads. The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said Tuesday 26 people are still unaccounted for in Kastamonu province and eight others are reported missing in Sinop province.