DA to charge 2 men in July homicide; one suspect still at large

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department announced Tuesday two men will be charged in a homicide July 5.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Austin, Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams was shot multiple times just after midnight on July 5 outside the BP gas station on Verona Road. The Dodgeville man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Madison Police say the Dane County District Attorney is expected to file a criminal complaint against Christopher Somersett, 26. He will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Somersett was taken into police custody on July 7 and has been held in the Dane County Jail on a parole violation since.

Another man, Avieon Little, 24, will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. Police say Little is still at large. The district attorney will issue a warrant for his arrest when the complaints are filed Wednesday.

Police did not identify a motive behind the shooting and said the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators ask community members who may have information about this shooting to contact the MPD Violent Crimes Unit at 608-266-6014.