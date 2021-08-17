Dozens of drivers stopped during 4 hour enforcement period on Stoughton Road

MADISON (WKOW) — Over two dozen drivers were pulled over on Stoughton Road Monday evening while Madison Police conducted enhanced enforcement.

From 2-6 p.m., police were focusing their attention on speeding and other hazardous driving behaviors on Stoughton Rd between Milwaukee St and Cottage Grove Road.

Police say during that time, officers stopped 26 vehicles for speeding, with an additional vehicle fleeing after their speed was measured at 95 miles per hour.

All of the vehicles stopped were driving at least 70 miles per hour in the 55 miles per hour zone, and 10 were driving at least 20 over the speed limit.