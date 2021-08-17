Federal lawsuit filed on behalf of protester killed by Kyle Rittenhouse

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The family of a protester shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha has filed a federal lawsuit.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Tuesday on behalf of Anthony Huber. Huber's father, John Huber, is serving as the representative of his estate. He names Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha Acting Police Chief Eric Larsen, the city and county of Kenosha and unnamed officers as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the defendants' "open support of and coordination with the armed individuals... deprived Anthony Huber and the other protestors of the basic protections typically provided by police. It was a license for the armed individuals to wreak havoc and inflict injury."

Huber was shot and killed by Rittenhouse on August 25, 2020 during protests against police violence after Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha officers days before. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two. He claims he was acting in self-defense.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages in a jury trial.

Rittenhouse has been charged with several felonies as a result of the shootings and is awaiting trial. It is scheduled to begin in November.

You can read the full lawsuit below, news app users click here.