Fort McCoy preparing to host Afghan refugees

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Thousands of Afghan refugees will be temporarily housed at Fort McCoy. The military base is near Tomah.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV, reports buses to take the refugees to the base are already staged at Fort McCoy.

They are on a six-month contract for around-the-clock service. People who live near the base say they have questions about how it will work.

A spokesman for the Department of Defense said the Army is preparing to receive as many as 22,000 refugees at Fort McCoy and two other locations. They are also being housed at Fort Bliss, in Texas, and Fort Lee, in Virginia.