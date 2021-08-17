Gyms hoping for business as usual after Dane County mask mandate goes into effect

Madison (WKOW) -- Nearly a month after recommending face masks, Dane County will now require face masks indoors starting Thursday.

Health officials might agree on masking but there are certainly different stances on the issue.

One gym owner says she stands behind the masking policy, even if it costs her a few customers.

Nikole Gessler owns CrossFit Recursive and said all members and staff at her gym have gotten the shot to protect against COVID-19 but with cases rising and the Delta variant spreading, Gessler expected the indoor mask mandate to return.

"I'm not surprised that we're wearing masks again. It's unfortunate, we've done our part to keep everybody safe. All of our members are vaccinated, all of our staff is vaccinated, our members are vaccinated. It's not something that we love going back into it. But we've all done it in the last year and a half."

The last time Dane County enacted the indoor mask mandate-- Nikole says she lost some business because she didn't budge on the mandate. This time around Gessler said if it comes down to it safety, she will do the same thing again.

"If we lose people, then we will, but we will know that we have done the right thing and we've kept people safe. And it's really not that big a deal. We're not you know, we're not asking people to get vaccinated. We do ask that you wear a mask."

Gessler said she doesn't expect any of her members to leave since this is their second time working out with a mask mandate.

She admits it's harder to work out with a mask on but at least this time around businesses can stay open.