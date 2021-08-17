Madison Police investigate shots fired in downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in downtown Madison early Tuesday morning.

MPD said officers were sent to the 400 block of West Gilman Street at about 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area.

Authorities spoke with several people who heard the shots and continued to investigate overnight.

No injuries have been reported and no suspects were found.

If you have information about this incident you are asked to call MPD at (608) 255-2345.