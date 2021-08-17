Mask fitter created by UW-Madison engineers can help in high-risk COVID-19 situations

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more mask requirements return, like Dane County reinstating a mask mandate in all indoor public spaces, people are heading to Amazon or other stores to stock up on masks.

A group of engineers from UW-Madison wants to remind the public about the Badger Seal.

The team includes professor Scott Sanders. He's a member of UW's Department of Mechanical Engineering. The Badger Seal is a mask fitter that makes a disposable, inexpensive mask as effective as an N-95 mask.

One of the developers says the Badger Seal or other mask fitter is good for any high-risk COVID-19 situation right now.

"It could be you're going into indoor crowds, often, maybe as part of your work, or maybe you are too young to get a vaccine or can't get a vaccine for another reason," said Sanders. "There's a variety of reasons that someone might be at high risk, and I think that those people would be the ones that can kind of get the most benefit from wearing Badger Seals."

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a mask fitter be worn over disposable and cloth masks.

Click here if you are interested in purchasing a Badger Seal.