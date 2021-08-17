Dane County issues indoor mask mandate effective August 19

MADISON (WKOW) -- As COVID-19 case rates continue to rise nationwide, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that masks will be required in all indoor public spaces as of August 19.

According to a news release from PHMDC, everyone age 2 and up will need to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. This is an escalation from a previous advisory that came down July 27.

“We still believe vaccines are our best tool to protect our community,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said in the release. “But as cases continue to increase, requiring face coverings is an easy added layer of protection to further help keep people safe, including our youngest children not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”

PHMDC will ask local businesses to hang signage reminding patrons of the new mandate.

The order is in effect until September 16. PHMDC still advocates all residents age 12 and up get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible in order to protect themselves from the virus.