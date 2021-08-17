Menomonie man with cognitive impairment is missing

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A man authorities say has a cognitive impairment has not been seen since Monday morning, and he could be in danger.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, Cornell Lamar Williamson, 44, was taken to Caribou Coffee on Menomonie's north side at 8:30 a.m. Monday and he has not been seen since. He is a resident of Midwest Gratus.

Police say he does have some previous ties to Eau Claire and Wausau, but they do not know how he would be able to get there without transportation.

Williamson is Black, 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 139 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a short hair cut. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a faded brown shirt.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.