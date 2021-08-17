Olikara becomes 11th Democrat to enter Senate race

MADISON (WKOW) -- The field of Democrats seeking the party's bid in the 2022 U.S. Senate election grew even more crowded Tuesday when Steven Olikara announced the launch of his campaign.

Olikara, a Brookfield native who founded the Millennial Action Project, made the announcement in Milwaukee. He became the 11th candidate in the Democratic primary.

Olikara said his campaign would aim to reach people who feel they've been left out of politics. While Olikara formally announced his candidacy Tuesday, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin invited Olikara to deliver a speech with other declared Senate candidates at the party's annual convention in June.

“I’m calling on all Wisconsinites to join our movement for a more inclusive form of politics,” Olikara said in a statement. “From farmers in the Driftless to workers in Milwaukee and Green Bay, from Eau Claire community builders to students across the state - everyone can help build a Wisconsin that ensures dignity for all.”

Olikara joins a field that includes Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

Outgamie County Executive Tom Nelson was the first to declare his candidacy last October.

Democrats in the crowded primary also include Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Wausau physician Dr. Gillian Battino, Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management Darrell Williams, party activist Peter Peckarsky, Franklin business owner Adam Murphy, and Appleton area restaurant owner Kou Lee.

State Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) had also launched a campaign but dropped out of the race two weeks ago and endorsed Barnes.

Next year's primary election is August 9. Incumbent GOP Senator Ron Johnson has not yet announced whether he will run for a third term in the Senate.