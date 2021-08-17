Packers add a new face to defense, trade for Giants starting cornerback

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- As the Packers look to prepare for what may be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the team, the front office made a move Tuesday to strengthen their defense.

Check out all of our Packers coverage here.

According to a tweet from NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan, the Packers traded for New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom Tuesday. At this time, there is no word on what Green Bay will send back.

Yiadom started 10 games for the Giants in 2020, allowing 37 completions on 60 targets when he was the primary defender in coverage. He has one career interception, from 2018 when he played for the Denver Broncos.