UPDATE: Highway 11 in Green County reopens following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office has cleared the crash on Highway 11. Traffic has resumed as normal.

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office has shut down part of south Highway 11 near Patterson Road due to a crash. The crash is located southwest of Monroe in Clarno.

Traffic will be detoured for the next few hours as authorities work to clear the crash. Right now there is no information on injuries.

The detour is as follows:

Westbound traffic, STH 11 to STH 81, 81 to CT Rd M, M to 11 and continue your travel.

Eastbound will be STH 11 to CT Rd M, M to STH 81, 81 to 11 and continue your travel.