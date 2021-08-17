Pecatonica Area School District reinstates mask requirement

PECATONICA (WKOW) — With the start of a new school year coming up in a matter of weeks, the Pecatonica School District elected Monday night to reinstate a district-wide mask mandate.

According to a Facebook post from the district, masks will be required for everyone inside Pecatonica buildings, as well as any district-owned transportation. The requirement goes into effect on August 18. Masks are not required for outdoor practices or competitions.

"Moving forward the district will make decisions regarding further mask use by utilizing county rather than district transmission data. This information will be tracked and recorded daily," the district said in the post.

The district-wide mandate will be lifted when Lafayette and Iowa counties return to low or moderate transmission rates.