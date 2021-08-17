Rape Crisis Center to host fundraising event in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Rape Crisis Center (RCC) in Dane County is hosting a fundraiser at Breese Stevens Field.

Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we learned more about what the RCC has to offer our community, including free services to people who need them.

"So we opened in 1973 as a true Crisis Center. But we've expanded so far beyond that now. We serve anyone who's experienced or been touched by sexual violence in Dane County," said Missy Mael, Rape Crisis Center Co-Executive Director.

On Saturday, the center will host its annual Java Jive in Madison.

If you want to go and support the cause, you can visit its website at thercc.org