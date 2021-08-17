Robert Durst testifies he would lie to get out of trouble

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst has testified he would lie to get out of trouble and had lied during sworn testimony in the past, but said he told the truth during five days of testimony at his murder trial. The comments Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court threw his credibility into question and exposed the risk of putting a defendant on the witness stand. Durst acknowledged during cross-examination that there are some things he’d never tell the truth about. Asked if he would admit killing Susan Berman, if he had done so, Durst said no. He has pleaded not guilty to killing her.