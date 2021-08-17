Second trial date set in Anisa Scott murder

MADISON (WKOW) — Another trial date has been set for a man charged in the shooting death of Anisa Scott.

Perion Carreon, now 20, is charged with several counts, including robbery with use of force as a party to a crime, taking a vehicle without consent and use of force as a party to a crime, and four counts of felony bail jumping.

He appeared in court on Tuesday for a status hearing, and according to online court records a trial date has been set.

Carreon will have a final status conference on May 31, 2022, then the seven-day trial starts on June 21.

On Monday, Jerry Ward had his trial date set to begin on June 1.

The shooting happened Aug. 11, 2020, on East Washington Avenue in Madison. Anisa was shot in the head and taken off life support two days later.