Sun Prairie seniors balancing fall season and college recruitment

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Cardinals have Division 1 talent on both ends of the ball this season. Senior wide receiver/linebacker Addision Ostrenga has already committed to the University of Iowa. His classmate, defensive end Isaac Hamm, has narrowed down his final four options: Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State.

While they're on different sides of the recruiting process, the duo share the same mindset heading into senior year.

"Recruiting is crazy now," said Ostrenga with a sigh of relief. "It just feels good playing my senior season not having to worry about that and just having fun with my teammates."

Hamm is finding that balance of living in the moment.

"Making sure you keep [college recruiting] and being a student-athlete separated. Those are two really big things that need to both value obviously and I'm here. I'm present and I'm a high-schooler right now so that's kind of my main focus," said Hamm.

Head coach Brian Kaminski is proud of how his seniors have handled it while being leaders for the Cardinals.

"They bring their leadership on and off the football field," said Kaminski, who enters his 19th season as Sun Prairie's head coach. "They're students of the game. They're quick. They're versatile. They're leaders of our program. There's no doubt about it."

The Cardinals will face a new challenge with the rest of the Big 8 Conference starting this season: non-conference play. Sun Prairie will travel to Hudson, WI near Minnesota for their Week 1 matchup.

Kaminski is looking forward to having the team bond and going head-to-head with a familiar face. The Sun Prairie head coach played against Hudson head coach Adam Kowles in college. The two have built a bond over time but will go into full game mode once it's time for kick off.

"No friends when you tee it up at 7 o'clock," said Kaminski with a laugh. "We respect one another. You want to do everything you can to do to win. He's going to give us everything we need up until 7 o'clock and I don't think he's going to be very friendly anymore. That just is what it is. We're going to go ahead and give it our all as well."

The Sun Prairie Cardinals will leave on Thursday afternoon for their Friday night non-conference matchup.