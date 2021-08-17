Sun Prairie uses art to educate about storm water pollution

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The City of Sun Prairie wants to educate people about where rain that washes into storm drains goes.

On Tuesday, the city began a project with the Storm Drain Mural Program, which aims inform the public about the dangers and lasting effects of stormwater pollution into Dane County lakes, rivers and streams. The program is led by the Madison Area Stormwater Partnerships, Dane County, and Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA).

"They paint murals on sidewalks around storm drains to help educate the public on the importance of not just throwing leaves and garbage and stuff down the drains, because it leads to our rivers, and streams, and then lakes ultimately," said Sun Prairie City Engineer Adam Gross.

Organizers for the project are painting a mural around the storm sewer inlets in the parking lot behind Eddie’s Ale House. An artist from DAMA, along with kids in the Club Cardinal Day Camp from the Sun Prairie YMCA of Dane County are working together on the mural.

"It's a dream job to to get brushes in kids hands, get them excited about art, and with an environmental message. It's very exciting," said DAMA Community Artist Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli.

There are specific requirements that must be met before a painting can begin:

The storm drain must be surrounded by concrete

It must be located near an area with lots of foot or bike traffic to allow for maximum visibility while also considering safety for viewer and existing traffic paint

It must be located in an area that can be coned off for a day to paint

Murals are painted using traffic paint and have a life expectancy of 1-2 years.

