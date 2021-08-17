United Way of Dane County kicks off 2021 Seasons of Caring

MADISON (WKOW) — The United Way of Dane County held its Seasons of Caring Community kick-off.

About 200 volunteers gathered at Madison's Olin Park Pavilion Tuesday to put together paper product packs, hygiene kits, and meal kits for local families in need.

"The supplies that we're putting together today are oftentimes not always donated, or more pricey, or things that are harder for folks to find if they're struggling financially," said United Way Community Engagement Program Manager Hannah Stowell.

Organizers hope to put together around 2,000 packs.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of the United Way of Dane County.