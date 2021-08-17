Veteran with suicidal thoughts reported missing Tuesday

ELKHORN (WKOW) -- A Green Alert has been issued for a veteran with suicidal ideations after he was reported missing from Delavan Tuesday.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to a Green Alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Bret Jensen was last seen leaving work at the Delavan Post Office at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Jensen underwent an evaluation from the Madison VA on August 10 when he was suicidal.

Officials determined Jensen an "intermediate risk" and did not hold him for further treatment. However, Jensen made a statement to the VA Tuesday about canceling future appointments and disappearing forever.

Jensen stands 5'10", weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt with "US Postal Service" on it. He drives a 2010 Dodge Charger sedan, and his cell phone has pinged towers near his home in Elkhorn.

Anyone who makes contact with Jensen or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhorn Police Department at (262) 723-2210.