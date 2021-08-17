‘We are extremely concerned’: Dane County traffic fatalities at all-time high

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Traffic Safety Commission announced Tuesday that 2021 is on pace to set the record for traffic fatalities in a year, having already surpassed the total number of deaths from 2020.

According to a news release from the commission, 35 people have died in Dane County due to crashes, with an especially high number of pedestrians dying in crashes. Seven pedestrians have died after crashes this year.

“We are extremely concerned about the increasing number of fatalities, despite local efforts to improve safety. Too many area families have lost a friend or loved one under tragic circumstances that could have been prevented,” Traffic Safety Commission co-chair Sgt. Dennis Sieren said in the release.

An investigation from the commission attributed crash fatalities to the following causes:

Over half of crashes resulting in fatalities involved a driver using alcohol or other drugs.

Three fatality crashes involved a semi-truck or other commercial motor vehicle.

Four fatal crashes involved a pedestrian struck by a car or semi-trailer truck.

zone. In all of 2020 there were twelve speed-related fatalities, more than double the previous year (5). Twelve fatal crashes involved only one vehicle or motorcycle.

This comes after a decrease in crash deaths in 2020, which the commission attribute to various reasons.