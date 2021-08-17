Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul files suit to remove Dr. Frederick Prehn from DNR board

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that his Department of Justice will sue to remove Dr. Frederick Prehn from the Department of Natural Resources Board in an attempt to remove him after his term has ended.

Prehn's term expired May 1, and Gov. Torny Evers appointed a replacement for his seat. However, Prehn has refused to step down, saying that the expiration of his term does not denote a vacancy, and therefore Evers' replacement is not needed.

Kaul disagrees, saying that Prehn is "unlawfully" serving on the board.

“Dr. Prehn’s term is over. His attempt to remain on the Natural Resources Board indefinitely, in defiance of the will of the voters, is fundamentally undemocratic,” Kaul said in a news release on the DOJ website.

The lawsuit is filed in Dane County Circuit Court.