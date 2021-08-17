Wisconsin fall athletics announces switch to digital-only tickets

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year of no fans, Wisconsin athletics will welcome crowds back in for the 2021-22 season, with new admission protocols.

According to Wisconsin athletics spokesperson Brian Lucas, football and volleyball will move to a digital ticketing system for the upcoming season. They will not print physical tickets for fans, but they will offer the option for fans to print them out at home if they don't want to present them on a mobile device.

"To help fans manage their mobile tickets, Wisconsin Athletics is excited to debut its newly updated Badgers app. In addition to the latest news, videos, live stats and game day features for all UW sports, the updated app will allow fans to view and download their tickets, transfer their mobile tickets or post their tickets to sell on StubHub," Lucas said in the release.

Outside of the app, fans can get tickets through their email or by logging into UWBadgers.com to reach their personal account. Fans choosing to print out tickets must present each one on a separate sheet of printer paper.