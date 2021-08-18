Looking back: 16 years since deadly tornado outbreak

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been 16 years since a total of 27 tornadoes touched down across the southern half of Wisconsin, including a powerful and deadly F3.

According to the National Weather Service Milwaukee, the outbreak began as a low-pressure system at the surface moved closer to Wisconsin on August 18th, 2005.

After the event, a record 27 tornadoes touched down that day, which set a new record for the maximum number of tornadoes touching down on a single day. The previous record was 24, set in May of 1988. Most of the tornadoes were either F0's or F1's; however, two F2 tornadoes and one F3 touched down.

Unfortunately, the F3 tornado did cause one fatality as it traveled 20 miles across parts of Dane County, starting in Oregon finally tapering off north of Busseyville. This particular tornado was on the ground for nearly an hour with a maximum width of half a mile. In addition to claiming one life, this tornado also injured nearly two dozen people. Before the Fujita scale was changed to the Enhanced Fujita Scale, F3 winds ranged from 158-206 miles per hour.

Courtesy National Weather Service Milwaukee

The F3 tornado, according to the National Weather Service Milwaukee survey crew, was the only tornado to cause injuries or fatalities of all the tornadoes that touched down in Wisconsin that day. There was one tornado, an F0, that touched down near Dexter, Minnesota, that day as well.