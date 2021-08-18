Criminal complaints filed against two men accused in July homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County District Attorney's Office officially charged two men in connection with a July 5 homicide.

Christopher Somersett is charged with first degree intentional homicide. He appeared in court Wednesday, where a $250,000 cash bond was issued. Avieon Little, who is still at large, is charged with first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

The criminal complaint alleges that Somersett shot Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams as he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot of the BP gas station on Verona Road. The autopsy shows Davis-Willams was shot seven times.

Investigators with the Madison Police Department spoke with one of the two people who had been in the car with Davis-Williams before the shooting. He said the two went inside BP while Davis-Williams waited in the passenger seat. While inside, they said they heard "a bunch of pops" outside. When one of them went out to investigate, he saw several bullet holes in the passenger-side window, but had to shelter back inside when he heard more gunfire. He also told police he had "no idea" why Davis-Williams would be shot.

Another witness, who police say was standing on the street facing the gas station, said he heard approximately 15 gunshots. He saw two Black men, roughly 5'6 to 5'8", running from the gas station parking lot to an early 2010's Hyundai Sonata, then taking off on Britta Drive.

Police would end up identifying Little and Somersett through surveillance footage from the gas station and phone records.

The video shows the Hyundai described by the witness drive through the parking lot around 30 minutes prior to the shooting. Through the video, authorities were able to identify that two individuals were in the car and get a full description of Avieon Little when he got out of the car.

Surveillance video captured the shooting, too. According to the criminal complaint, a figure, later identified as Somersett, approached Davis-Williams' car from the car wash bay and fired multiple shots through the passenger side window.

The complaint says a second figure, Little, also appeared from the car wash bay and shot into the car, although police determined this through trajectory analysis of bullet holes over surveillance video.

Authorities determined that the Hyundai is registered to a parent of Somersett. Madison police officers located Somersett at a car dealership July 7, taking him into custody on a parole violation after a brief foot chase.

Video surveillance from an apartment building where an associate of Somersett's lives shows him and Little arriving there shortly after the shooting. A search of Somersett's phone shortly after his arrest showed he had been monitoring reports of the shooting since the night it happened.

"The contents of Somersett's phone showed that in the days after the homicide he was taking pictures of or accessing pictures of surveillance cameras, searching the internet for information about traffic cameras in the area of the homicide, accessing news stories about the homicide, and searching and accessing the Facebook accounts of the victim, the victim's twin brother, and the mother of the victim's children," police said in the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Little's phone records show that he was in the area of the BP at the time of the homicide. A Facebook post showed Little wearing the same shirt seen in surveillance video. A search of his residence also turned up clothing consistent with what he was wearing during the homicide.