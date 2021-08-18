Dane County Medical Examiner identifies teen killed in weekend drive-by shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner has formally identified the teen killed in a shooting near UW-Madison's campus over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Medical Examiner's office, the teen has been identified as Jovan. J. Freeny, 17, of Fitchburg.

Preliminary results from the autopsy confirm Jovan died from "homicidal firearm-related trauma."

His death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.