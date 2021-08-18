Driver hospitalized after crashing into fence, porta-potty

MADISON (WKOW) -- A driver was transported to a local hospital after losing consciousness and crashing into a metal fence, waking up, fleeing the scene, then driving into a porta-potty on a construction site.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department, officers responded to reports of the first crash at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver had reportedly lost consciousness before crashing into a metal fence.

When the driver regained consciousness, they fled the area at high speed, only to crash into an occupied porta-potty on a nearby construction site. The person in the porta-potty sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver was transported to a hospital.

Police did not say if the driver faces any charges.