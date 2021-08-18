Gas leak now contained in Darlington

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The gas leak has now been contained. Residents may now return to the area.

According to Darlington Police, highway construction crews accidentally struck an underground natural gas line, causing "a significant leak."

Crews from Alliant Energy stopped the leak and are now working on repairs. Police say the leak caused no injuries, fire, or damage to property.

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Residents were asked to evacuate the area immediately after a gas line breach in Darlington Wednesday afternoon.

For more of our local news coverage, click here

According to an email alert from the Darlington Police Department at 2:19 p.m., the breach happened at Washington Street and Mary Street. They marked it as a severe threat to life or property and advised that anyone within two blocks evacuate the area as soon as possible.

The alert did not say what caused the rupture.

This is a developing story.