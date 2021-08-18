Getting Answers: COVID-19 variants and Delta explained

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. But what is a variant? And what makes Delta concerning to physicians and disease experts?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, viruses constantly change through mutation, causing a different version – or variant – of the virus. Sometimes these variants make the virus more severe, more deadly or more contagious.

The CDC says the Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains of COVID-19, and could cause up to twice as many infections.

Some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated individuals. Two different studies in Canada and Scotland reported patients infected with the Delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients affected by the original COVID-19 strain.

Because the Delta variant is able to spread so quickly, the CDC recommends people wear masks in public places indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated. Breakthrough cases are rare, but there is evidence that even a vaccinated person who contracts the Delta variant can spread the virus.

“Cases and hospitalizations are rising at pretty alarming rates,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer, UW Health. “Until we get higher vaccination rates, we are going to continue to see risk with gatherings, strains on the healthcare system, and issues with future variants.”

Dr. Pothof says the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant. While some fully vaccinated people will become infected with a “breakthrough” infection, the vaccine still provides strong protection against serious illness and death.