Gov. Tony Evers appoints Richland County Sheriff

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers has announced who is filling the vacancy as Sheriff in Richland County after Sheriff James J. Bindl's resignation.

Evers is appointing Clay Porter to complete the remainder of Bindl's term, which ends January 2, 2023.

“With 14 years of service in the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Clay Porter is a dedicated public servant,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident he will serve his community well as the next sheriff.”

Porter has been a part of the Richland County Sheriff's Department since 2007 and has held several roles in his years of service. Porter is also an adjunct instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, helping to train law enforcement officers.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my career at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. It is a great honor to be able to serve the citizens of Richland County as the next sheriff,” said Porter. “It is my hope that as sheriff I can help foster a stronger bond between the people of Richland County and the sheriff’s department. Thank you to Governor Evers for this opportunity and thank you to all the people who have supported me in this pursuit.”