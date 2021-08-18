Hostess recalls hamburger and hot dogs buns for potential contamination

(CNN) — As you get ready for your next barbecue, be careful which buns you grab at the store.

Hostess is voluntarily recalling its "Soft White Hamburger Buns" and " Soft White Hot Dog Buns."

According to the Food and Drug Administration, these products might be contaminated with Listeria and Salmonella.

Hostess says it has not received any reports of related illness.

The potentially tainted items were sold at retail and convenience stores nationwide.

Consumers are advised to return the buns to the place they bought them.

You can find more information on the FDA's website.