TRAFFIC ALERT: I-94 westbound lanes blocked near Johnson Creek due to crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-94 westbound at Wisconsin 26 are blocked due to a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in Johnson Creek, near the outlet mall.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crash.

Traffic is expected to be impacted until about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided and alternate route:

Take WIS 26 southbound to US 18 westbound and then northbound on WIS 89 back to I-94.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.