Local vaccinators ready for 3rd dose rollout

MADISON (WKOW) --The CDC and FDA now believe immunity is starting to diminish as COVID cases continue to rise because of the Delta variant, so now they're recommending a 3rd dose or a booster shot to those who've received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

"The reason for this 3rd dose is just to boost those antibody levels so that you can be protected against infection." said Dr. William Hartman, UW Health Principal Vaccine Investigator.

As the Delta variant becomes more predominant, doctors say they're constantly learning and this booster recommendation shouldn't make people hesitant about the vaccine cause they're still safe.

"A booster may not have been necessary, a month, five weeks, six weeks ago. Now, the newer data seems to indicate that it will give us that boost so that we can help prevent some of these breakthrough infections that have been going on," said Dr. Hartman.

One of the area's largest vaccinators, SSM Health said they're prepared to accommodate and adjust, should the need arise for those that do opt for the third dose.

"We are currently continuing with vaccines in about the north of 40 of our primary care sites, but also as we roll out the boosters for the larger population coming into mid-September, we will probably also go back to what we found to be very efficient uses of some centralized and all of our centralized locations and all of our markets as well," said Dr. David Ottenbaker, SSM Health VP Primary Care Services.

Realizing that there are multiple respiratory viruses present-- SSM health officials said they're considering a dual vaccination clinic.

"We currently are preparing for a flu vaccine and so interestingly, do we combine the flu and the covid vaccines, those are things that we're working on almost on a daily basis with a workgroup to try to make it as convenient as we can for our patients," said Dr. Ottenbaker.