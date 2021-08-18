Madison affordable housing community breaks ground on redevelopment

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's oldest affordable housing communities is rebuilding in order to expand.

Bayview broke ground Wednesday on a $50 million rebuilding plan that will create new affordable housing, a larger community center, and enhanced gardens and grounds.

"We’ll be able to almost double the number of residents able to live here, initiate new services and programs, and expand our reach," said Alexis London, Executive Director of the Bayview Foundation.

The new Bayview will feature a 48-unit four-story apartment building, a 25-unit three-story apartment building, 57 two-story townhouses, and an 11,000 square foot community center, which is twice the size of the existing center. The apartments will open in 2022, the townhouses in 2023 and 2024, and the new community center is projected to open in the spring of 2023.

More than 90% of the fundraising for the entire project is complete.

“We are very close but we are not done yet,” said Capital Fundraising Campaign Chair Natalie Erdman. “I am very excited to lead the Campaign to raise the final $4,000,000 that is needed to complete the community center, gardens, and outdoor gathering spaces.”

More information about the project can be found here.