Madison Police Department makes 23 stops during enhanced enforcement on West Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department conducted another enhanced enforcement project, this time on the West Beltline Highway.

During the enforcement period, officers stopped 23 vehicles for speeding or other hazardous traffic violations.

All of the vehicles were going at least 18 miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit of 55 mph. Police say the highest speed recorded was 91 mph. Another eight vehicles were recorded going at least 80 mph and four others at least 85 mph.

This enforcement period, similar to one conducted on Stoughton Road Monday evening, is made possible through grants from the Wisconsin Department of transportation and a partnership with the Dane County Sheriff's Office," the MPD said in the release. The areas selected for enforcement are chosen based off of crash data and Vision Zero Madison's High Injury Zone.